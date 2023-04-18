Need more time to do your taxes? Here’s how to file an extension

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --The IRS says it has already processed over 100 million returns this tax season, refunding almost $200 billion. The vast majority of people e-file their taxes. If you still haven’t filed, you have hours left, and the clock is ticking.

“If they’re waiting until the last second, I think they need to ensure their e-file went through,” said Mario Aniles of Aniles & Co CPA in Phoenix. “There are mistakes that happen or errors that come back that they then have to review and update, so if they’re filing last minute, they have to ensure they’re monitoring to ensure it was accepted by the IRS.”

If you can’t get the return done in time to meet the deadline, you can file an extension using form 4868, but remember, you still have to pay what you owe. “Many have the misconception that they can wait six months, pay in six months. If they do that, they’re going to pay a pretty heavy penalty and interest on top of that,” Aniles said. According to IRS guidance, late payment fees are half a percent monthly, and interest is 7% compounding daily.

As tax season is coming to a close, it’s already time to start thinking about taxes next year, especially if you’re counting on credits for things like an electric vehicle or solar panels. “We recommend what’s called the quarterly tax provision, which is looking at your tax position quarterly,” Aniles said. “You’re looking at how much have I made to date. Am I paying enough? Should I adjust my deductions? And if I’m counting on any credits, am I saving the right receipts? Am I saving the right backup? Am I within the thresholds?”

To date, the average federal refund is $2,878. That’s about 9% less than last year, according to IRS data.

