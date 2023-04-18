FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights are delayed including many being impacted out of Phoenix Sky Harbor as issues plague the airline Tuesday morning.

“Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures,” the agency told CNN in a statement. However, the FAA lifted the pause minutes after 8 a.m. There is still a hold on flights into Dallas Love Field Airport, the FAA says. There still may be other residual flight delays as a result of the pause.

Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost

As of 7:45 a.m., Sky Harbor reports that 139 flights are delayed or canceled, an overwhelming majority being Southwest. The airline reported technology issues but didn’t specify further. They said it would “hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible.” The flight tracking website FlightAware said nearly 800 of the airline’s flights – about 14 percent of its schedule – were delayed Tuesday, far ahead of any US carrier.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

CNN’s Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.