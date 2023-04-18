110 ° Day Contest
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought departures to a standstill across the U.S on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights are delayed including many being impacted out of Phoenix Sky Harbor as issues plague the airline Tuesday morning.

“Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures,” the agency told CNN in a statement. However, the FAA lifted the pause minutes after 8 a.m. There is still a hold on flights into Dallas Love Field Airport, the FAA says. There still may be other residual flight delays as a result of the pause.

As of 7:45 a.m., Sky Harbor reports that 139 flights are delayed or canceled, an overwhelming majority being Southwest. The airline reported technology issues but didn’t specify further. They said it would “hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible.” The flight tracking website FlightAware said nearly 800 of the airline’s flights – about 14 percent of its schedule – were delayed Tuesday, far ahead of any US carrier.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

CNN’s Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

