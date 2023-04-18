Motel shooting near I-17 in Phoenix leaves man dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a shooting broke out at a motel off Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Officers were called out to a shooting in front of a motel room near 23rd and Alice avenues, just off I-17 and Dunlap around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. When authorities arrived, they found a man in his late teens lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Firefighters arrived to take the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Details surrounding a possible motive or what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives stayed on the scene throughout the afternoon, speaking with witnesses. At this time, no suspect or suspects have been detained. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

