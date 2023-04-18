110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Motel shooting near I-17 in Phoenix leaves man dead

Video from the scene showed police working the scene outside a motel room at the Budget Suites.
Video from the scene showed police working the scene outside a motel room at the Budget Suites.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a shooting broke out at a motel off Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Officers were called out to a shooting in front of a motel room near 23rd and Alice avenues, just off I-17 and Dunlap around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. When authorities arrived, they found a man in his late teens lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Firefighters arrived to take the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Details surrounding a possible motive or what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives stayed on the scene throughout the afternoon, speaking with witnesses. At this time, no suspect or suspects have been detained. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Heavy black smoke could be seen on traffic cameras in the area.
2 workers injured after scrapyard fire leads to black smoke across Phoenix
What's the future of Scottsdale Fashion Square?
The house fire happened near Val Vista and Ray Roads.
Police identify man who died in Gilbert house fire
After the landing, the plane was towed to a nearby hangar.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Glendale airport