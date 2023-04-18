110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Queen Creek

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured following a crash in Queen Creek Tuesday morning.
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured following a crash in Queen Creek Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash in Queen Creek Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Gary and Riggs roads and a Queen Creek spokesperson said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

As of 8:15 a.m., Gary Road is closed in both directions between Grange Parkway and Riggs Road. It’s expected to remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
People have reported gas pumps are covered, or no regular fuel is available at various gas...
Arizona drivers reporting gas stations running out of regular fuel

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
The truck was seen several hundred feet away from the road.
Rollover crash shuts down Bethany Home Road in Glendale
A heavy police presence could be seen through the early morning.
Homeowner shoots man allegedly trying to break into car in Goodyear