Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Queen Creek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash in Queen Creek Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Gary and Riggs roads and a Queen Creek spokesperson said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

As of 8:15 a.m., Gary Road is closed in both directions between Grange Parkway and Riggs Road. It’s expected to remain closed for several hours.

A wreck at Gary and Riggs has closed both north and southbound Gary Rd between Grange and Riggs for the next several hours. Schnepf Elementary remains accessible. pic.twitter.com/EHCcC8m9ap — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) April 18, 2023

