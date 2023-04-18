Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Queen Creek
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash in Queen Creek Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Gary and Riggs roads and a Queen Creek spokesperson said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
As of 8:15 a.m., Gary Road is closed in both directions between Grange Parkway and Riggs Road. It’s expected to remain closed for several hours.
