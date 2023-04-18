Sheriff discusses fentanyl’s increasing impact on Maricopa County jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss contraband in area jails. Sheriff Paul Penzone provided statistics specific to fentanyl’s impact in the county’s five jails and what his staff is doing to address the issue.

There have been several recent cases of fentanyl and other drugs found in various jail facilities. In January, a former Maricopa County detention officer was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle meth, fentanyl, and more into the Lower Buckeye Jail. He was arrested again in March after failing to appear in court.

In February, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported that nearly 500 suspected fentanyl pills were seized from inmates over the course of a few days at an intake facility on Lower Buckeye Road. Earlier this month, nearly 450 more suspected fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia were confiscated from other inmates.

On April 7, seven women were hospitalized after a suspected overdose at Maricopa County’s Estrella Jail in west Phoenix.

