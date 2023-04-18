110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Homeowner shoots man allegedly trying to break into car in Goodyear

A heavy police presence could be seen through the early morning.
A heavy police presence could be seen through the early morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say a homeowner shot an alleged would-be car burglar late Monday night.

Officers were called out around 9:30 p.m. to the area of 149th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a person who has been shot in the leg. That man was taken to the hospital to be treated for less serious injuries. While police say the investigation remains ongoing, officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that they believed a homeowner shot the man trying to break into his vehicle. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
People have reported gas pumps are covered, or no regular fuel is available at various gas...
Arizona drivers reporting gas stations running out of regular fuel

Latest News

The truck was seen several hundred feet away from the road.
Rollover crash shuts down Bethany Home Road in Glendale
Domestic disturbance call leads to deadly police shooting in Scottsdale
Some said since Harris received the most votes in District 13 during the election, she should...
Republican officials announce nominees to potentially replace Rep. Liz Harris
The stolen truck is described as a 2006 black Ford F-150 bearing Arizona license plate BYM1992.
Police seek men who pretended to be gas workers, burglarized Peoria home