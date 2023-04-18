Homeowner shoots man allegedly trying to break into car in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say a homeowner shot an alleged would-be car burglar late Monday night.

Officers were called out around 9:30 p.m. to the area of 149th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a person who has been shot in the leg. That man was taken to the hospital to be treated for less serious injuries. While police say the investigation remains ongoing, officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that they believed a homeowner shot the man trying to break into his vehicle. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.