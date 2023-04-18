110 ° Day Contest
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail

Fight at Robison Middle School
Fight at Robison Middle School(CCSDPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man involved in a fight near Dell H. Robison Middle School last week is out on bail before his next appearance in court, according to records.

Jose Montes is the father of a child who was involved in a fight last Wednesday, Clark County School District Police Department said. The video was posted and shared numerous times on social media, and appears to show Montes punching and kicking a student who’s on the ground.

Montes was arrested and charged with child abuse, coercion, battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interfering with a pupil attending school.

On Tuesday, Montes was ordered by the court to stay away from the alleged victim and to stay out of trouble. A cash bail was not set, records show.

He was also ordered to be monitored electronically, which usually means wearing an ankle GPS device.

Montes’ case will next be heard on April 20.

