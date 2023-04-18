Breezy and cooler Wednesday for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Tuesday across the Valley as another system passes north of Arizona. The pressure change has brought up gusty winds across Northern Arizona and breezy conditions here in the Valley. As expected, a wind advisory for high wind gusts has been extended up in northern and northeastern Arizona through tomorrow night. This system has fire managers concerned in southeastern Arizona, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Safford, Wilcox, Thatcher, and Douglas areas through Wednesday evening. Expect mostly clear skies and then some clouds as we move into the early morning hours, with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Wednesday is sunny but not as warm, with highs in the low 80s.

Gusty winds causing issues in NE AZ and fire conditions in SE AZ. (AZ Family)

Sunny skies should be present Thursday and Friday, with our highs warming slowly into the mid to upper 80s. Thursday and Friday look to be breezy again each afternoon, with winds out of the west at 15-20mph at times. A weak ridge of high pressure should build in from the west by the weekend, with highs back into the low 90′s Saturday through Tuesday of next week. No rain or mountain precipitation is expected from these disturbances passing north of the state.

