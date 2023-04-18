Arizona desperately needs 911 dispatchers to keep up with rising population

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an emergency, 911 is usually the first call people make. But what happens if no one is there to take your call? Arizona is experiencing a shortage of 911 dispatchers and call-takers, and Phoenix police are trying to fix that by adding more mental health resources and benefits to the job.

The population of Phoenix is increasing rapidly, and they say with more people come more emergencies. But Phoenix police are struggling to keep up with the rising population. Right now, they have 55 spots they need to fill. “Imagine you are having one of the worst days of your life, and you have to be put on hold because we don’t have enough people picking up phones on our side,” said Christina Hernandez, who trains dispatchers within the Phoenix Police Department.

It’s a problem made worse by the pandemic, and the department is finding ways to help those in need. “We want to make sure that we are answering the phone and that we are there to answer that 911 call with as little wait or resistance so we are doing what is necessary on our end. So that is working extra hours or coming in on days off to ensure that we are serving the community in that way,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez believes this is the most rewarding job she’s ever had. “This is a job that I’m so proud to do. I love the fact that I can go home knowing that I’ve made a difference every day. Knowing that I’ve been able to play a part in helping the community and getting them the help they need as quickly as they need,” she said.

Because this is a fast-paced and high-stress job, they’ve added ways to help manage mental health. “We have a peer support program with people who are qualified to help our employees. If someone takes a hard call, we will make sure that we are looking out for each other, and we go and check on them,” said Hernandez.

Pay starts at $23 an hour, and applicants can earn college credit. “We are partnered with Rio Salado College so you can earn 16 credit hours that transfer over when you finish training. We also have tuition reimbursement through the city of Phoenix. $6500 a year through the city of Phoenix.”

There are two sides to dispatch, those who take the 911 call and those who communicate with police to send them the emergency. Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family these positions are cross-trained and need to be able to do both.

You have to be 18 years old, have your high school diploma or GED, and be able to type 40 words per minute. To apply, click here.

