Alleged drunk driver accused of going 75 mph before deadly head-on crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a drunk driver was arrested after speeding and crashing into a tree head-on, killing his passenger in Tempe last month. Officers took 23-year-old Oscar Francisco Aguiluz into custody at his home in Litchfield Park over the weekend.

On March 5, just after midnight, police say Aguiluz was going 75 miles per hour near Priest Drive toward a roundabout at Grove Parkway when he didn’t see the curve and lost control, driving off the road. He reportedly kept driving between the roundabout and a parking lot before colliding head-on into a palm tree. Court documents say a witness saw the crash and pulled over when Aguiluz started walking toward him. The witness said Aguiluz was bleeding and said not to call the police, investigators said. Court paperwork says another witness stopped and asked Aguiluz if anyone else was in the car. Police say Aguiluz then opened the car door and witnesses found his passenger dead. The speed limit in the area was 35 miles per hour, officers said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and asked Aguiluz where he was sitting at the time of the crash. Court documents say he smiled and laughed and told firefighters he was in the passenger seat. Officers spoke with Aguiluz and saw he had bloodshot and watery eyes, and his breath smelled like alcohol, investigators said. His BAC was 0.144, over the legal limit. He was arrested, but later taken to the hospital and had surgery after investigators found he had a fracture in his neck. Police say Aguiluz and his passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Court documents say Aguiluz was later released from the hospital, but officers found out he was planning to leave the country and go to El Salvador, where he has relatives and friends. He was then taken into custody on Saturday. He was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The passenger hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.