5 elementary students become ill after using vape pen at Peoria school

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria-Fire Medical officials say several students have been treated for minor symptoms after being found with a vape pen at an elementary school.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to Cotton Boll Elementary School near 85th Avenue and Butler Drive after reports that at least five students possibly used a vape pen. While symptoms were reported to be minor, it’s unclear if any students needed to be taken to the hospital.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.