110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

5 elementary students become ill after using vape pen at Peoria school

At least five students were treated for minor symptoms after being found with a vape pen late...
At least five students were treated for minor symptoms after being found with a vape pen late Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Peoria-Fire Medical officials say several students have been treated for minor symptoms after being found with a vape pen at an elementary school.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to Cotton Boll Elementary School near 85th Avenue and Butler Drive after reports that at least five students possibly used a vape pen. While symptoms were reported to be minor, it’s unclear if any students needed to be taken to the hospital.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Police say the man admitted to baptizing himself while naked in the church fountain.
Docs: Naked man baptized himself in Mesa church, punched 2 officers
FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to...
Netflix to shut down it’s legacy DVD-by-mail service
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl