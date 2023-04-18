110 ° Day Contest
19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned.(SteveDF via Canva | File image)
By WSAZ staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 19-year-old female deceased and pinned by a vehicle near a home Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the woman died after her Hyundai Elantra began rolling down a steep residential driveway, striking a tree and overturning.

Investigators identified the driver as Elizabeth O’Leary. They said she appeared to be partially inside the vehicle while holding the steering wheel which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway.

The vehicle hit a tree and pinned the 19-year-old, causing fatal trauma before going over a hillside.

The sheriff’s office reported that investigators also found O’Leary’s vehicle was in drive without a parking brake set.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

