Volunteers coming together to help seniors install smoke alarms

A group of volunteers helped install smoke alarms in a senior mobile home park.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of volunteers recently came together to help seniors install smoke alarms at a mobile home park. And that is Something Good!

The group helped the Mesa Fire Department install the alarms at the Sunrise Vista mobile home park. In total, 116 smoke alarms and nearly 50 grab bars were installed in homes, sponsored by many local organizations as well as the City of Mesa. Not everyone is able to install a smoke alarm, so the volunteers filled the gap to help keep these special, senior residents safe.

