Volunteers coming together to help seniors install smoke alarms

MESA, AZ - A group of volunteers recently came together to help seniors install smoke alarms at a mobile home park.

The group helped the Mesa Fire Department install the alarms at the Sunrise Vista mobile home park. In total, 116 smoke alarms and nearly 50 grab bars were installed in homes, sponsored by many local organizations as well as the City of Mesa. Not everyone is able to install a smoke alarm, so the volunteers filled the gap to help keep these special, senior residents safe.

