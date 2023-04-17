110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tempe names city’s next police chief

Kenneth McCoy has been hired as the next Tempe police chief.
Kenneth McCoy has been hired as the next Tempe police chief.(Tempe Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A retired police chief from Alaska has been selected to lead the Tempe Police Department. On Monday, Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching named Kenneth McCoy as the city’s next police chief.

McCoy retired as Anchorage police chief last year after 27 years with the department. Before serving as police chief, he worked in patrol, internal affairs, and as a detective. He’s also a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Alaska Army National Guard for ten years. Most recently, McCoy was employed as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for an Alaska-based nonprofit healthcare organization called Providence.

“Being a good Police Chief takes law enforcement expertise, management skills, leadership abilities and an abundance of character. Kenneth McCoy has those attributes and many more,” Ching said in a news release. “I have every confidence that he will solidly lead the Tempe Police Department into the future. My sincere thanks go to all of the Tempe Police employees, city employees and community members who contributed their insights to the search process.”

McCoy replaces former Chief Jeff Glover, who was appointed as director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety by Gov. Katie Hobbs in February. Assistant Police Chief Josie Montenegro has been serving as interim chief since then. She was a finalist for the job, along with Dalles, Oregon Police Chief Tom Worthy, and retired Phoenix Police Commander Tom Van Dorn.

McCoy begins the new role on June 5.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Anton Sereghy, 18, faces one charge of second-degree murder.
Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing motorcycle rider in Mesa
The body was found after the fire was extinguished early Monday morning.
Body found in backseat of burning car on I-10 near Tonopah
Isaiah A. Curtis, 26, was shot and killed by Scottsdale officers after he reportedly opened...
Scottsdale police ID suspect killed in shooting involving officers
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death on a west Phoenix roadway.
Police identify man found shot to death on west Phoenix roadway