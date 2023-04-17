Tempe names city’s next police chief

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A retired police chief from Alaska has been selected to lead the Tempe Police Department. On Monday, Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching named Kenneth McCoy as the city’s next police chief.

McCoy retired as Anchorage police chief last year after 27 years with the department. Before serving as police chief, he worked in patrol, internal affairs, and as a detective. He’s also a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Alaska Army National Guard for ten years. Most recently, McCoy was employed as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for an Alaska-based nonprofit healthcare organization called Providence.

“Being a good Police Chief takes law enforcement expertise, management skills, leadership abilities and an abundance of character. Kenneth McCoy has those attributes and many more,” Ching said in a news release. “I have every confidence that he will solidly lead the Tempe Police Department into the future. My sincere thanks go to all of the Tempe Police employees, city employees and community members who contributed their insights to the search process.”

McCoy replaces former Chief Jeff Glover, who was appointed as director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety by Gov. Katie Hobbs in February. Assistant Police Chief Josie Montenegro has been serving as interim chief since then. She was a finalist for the job, along with Dalles, Oregon Police Chief Tom Worthy, and retired Phoenix Police Commander Tom Van Dorn.

McCoy begins the new role on June 5.

