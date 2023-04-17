110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing motorcycle rider in Mesa

Anton Sereghy, 18, faces one charge of second-degree murder.
Anton Sereghy, 18, faces one charge of second-degree murder.(Mesa Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a motorcycle rider in Mesa Saturday evening. Mesa police say 18-year-old Anton Sereghy is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Mesa police responded to a shooting around 5:15 p.m. near Sossaman Road and Main Street and arrived to find Arron Hendricks, 42, lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle. He died a short time later at the hospital.

According to witnesses, a group of motorcyclists got into some type of road rage incident with a red Nissan while driving east on Main Street. When the vehicles stopped at a red light at Sossaman and Main, police say a verbal fight broke out between the motorcyclists and the Nissan. That’s when Sereghy, a passenger in the front seat, allegedly fired a shot, hitting Hendricks in the neck.

The Nissan sped away from the scene, but officers were later able to locate the car and Sereghy by using a witness’s dashcam and other witness descriptions during the initial investigation.

Police say that both the driver and Sereghey admitted that they were involved in the shooting. Sereghy reportedly said he was afraid of being assaulted by the motorcycle riders and shot Hendricks because he “lost it” after they started yelling at him. He also told investigators that Hendricks “spit at him.”

No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Kenneth McCoy has been hired as the next Tempe police chief.
Tempe names city’s next police chief
The body was found after the fire was extinguished early Monday morning.
Body found in backseat of burning car on I-10 near Tonopah
Isaiah A. Curtis, 26, was shot and killed by Scottsdale officers after he reportedly opened...
Scottsdale police ID suspect killed in shooting involving officers
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death on a west Phoenix roadway.
Police identify man found shot to death on west Phoenix roadway