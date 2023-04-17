Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing motorcycle rider in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a motorcycle rider in Mesa Saturday evening. Mesa police say 18-year-old Anton Sereghy is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Mesa police responded to a shooting around 5:15 p.m. near Sossaman Road and Main Street and arrived to find Arron Hendricks, 42, lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle. He died a short time later at the hospital.

According to witnesses, a group of motorcyclists got into some type of road rage incident with a red Nissan while driving east on Main Street. When the vehicles stopped at a red light at Sossaman and Main, police say a verbal fight broke out between the motorcyclists and the Nissan. That’s when Sereghy, a passenger in the front seat, allegedly fired a shot, hitting Hendricks in the neck.

The Nissan sped away from the scene, but officers were later able to locate the car and Sereghy by using a witness’s dashcam and other witness descriptions during the initial investigation.

Police say that both the driver and Sereghey admitted that they were involved in the shooting. Sereghy reportedly said he was afraid of being assaulted by the motorcycle riders and shot Hendricks because he “lost it” after they started yelling at him. He also told investigators that Hendricks “spit at him.”

No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.