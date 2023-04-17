Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving officers in Scottsdale on Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Scottsdale police say the shooting happened near Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road, just north of McDowell Road. No officers were injured in the shooting and police say the suspect was taken to a hospital.

Scottsdale police say this was an isolated incident. However, while there is no threat to the community they ask nearby residents to stay away from the area at this time.

This is an isolated incident. While there is no known ongoing threat to the community, we ask that nearby residents and other stay away from the area at this time. https://t.co/8Pw1IisR9t — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 17, 2023

