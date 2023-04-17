110 ° Day Contest
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police say this was an isolated incident.
Scottsdale police say this was an isolated incident.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving officers in Scottsdale on Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Scottsdale police say the shooting happened near Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road, just north of McDowell Road. No officers were injured in the shooting and police say the suspect was taken to a hospital.

Scottsdale police say this was an isolated incident. However, while there is no threat to the community they ask nearby residents to stay away from the area at this time.

