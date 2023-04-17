Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead after a shooting involving officers in Scottsdale on Sunday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., Scottsdale police got a call about a domestic disturbance with an armed subject in the area of Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road, just north of McDowell Road. Police say the officer-involved shooting happened about six minutes later, as soon as officers arrived at the location. The suspect was hit by gunfire and then fell to ground. The officers tried to render aid until the paramedics got to the scene, however the suspect later died.

“Our officers immediately began rendering aid as much as they could which included applying chest seals, tourniquettes, and also performing CPR on the subject,” said Aaron Bolin, Public Information Officer with the Scottsdale Police Department.

This is an isolated incident. While there is no known ongoing threat to the community, we ask that nearby residents and other stay away from the area at this time. https://t.co/8Pw1IisR9t — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 17, 2023

Scottsdale police say this was an isolated incident and are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

This is the 24th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 28th in the state this year.

