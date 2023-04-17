Suspect arrested after deadly gunfight in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man after a robbery attempt turned into a deadly gunfight last week in west Phoenix. Eduardo Flores-Alvarez, 21, is facing charges including first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Just after 4 a.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 85th Avenue and Palm Lane. They soon found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives reviewed area surveillance video, which showed several suspects arriving in the area in a white SUV and exchanging gunfire with someone.

About an hour later, officers were called to another shooting near 15th Avenue and Southern, about 15 miles away from the scene on Palm Lane. There, police say they found Flores-Alvarez suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. According to court documents, Flores-Alvarez admitted to detectives that he and two others drove to the address on Palm Lane to rob someone. During the robbery attempt, the victim reportedly pulled out his own handgun, leading to a gunfight with the three suspects.

Per documents, Flores-Alvarez told police that he and the other two suspects all fired at the victim. After the shooting, Flores-Alvarez says the other two suspects stole his belongings and dumped him near 15th Avenue and Southern when they learned he had been shot. During the interview, he told investigators where he lived with the other two suspects. Undercover detectives went to the home and found the white SUV seen in the surveillance video, with bullet strikes inside and evidence of blood in the backseat. The other two suspects have not been located.

