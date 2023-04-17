110 ° Day Contest
Rollercoaster temperatures in central Arizona

Heading into a new week, temperatures will run about five degrees warmer than average before our next system moves in. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Upper-level ridging is bringing nice weather across the state this weekend, with temperatures Sunday evening about five degrees above average for this time of the year.

Heading into a new week, temperatures will run about five degrees warmer than average before our next system moves in, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy to windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. A trough will dig across the west coast; the strongest winds are expected in the higher terrain. There is a Wind Advisory for portions of southern California, so the NWS will be watching if Wind Advisories are needed for our state.

With the wind and very dry conditions, fire danger is higher. Temperatures will drop to the mid-80s by Wednesday, which is normal for this time of the year. Then by next weekend, temperatures will jump to the upper 90s.

