Police identify man found shot to death on west Phoenix roadway

Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death on a west Phoenix roadway.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police have identified the man found shot to death on a west Phoenix roadway late last week as 36-year-old Reynaldo Medrano, Jr.

Just before 6 a.m. last Friday, officers responded to a shooting at 63rd and Minnezona avenues and found Medrano dead. Detectives spoke with witnesses and later surrounded a home in the area. While several people inside the home were later detained, police said Monday that no arrests have been made in connection with Medrano’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.

