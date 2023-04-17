Number of robotexts increasing dramatically

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Americans received an estimated 225 billion spam texts last year, which is a massive increase over 2021. “We feel the vibration, we hear the ding,” said Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau. “We immediately go to our phones to see what it is. So, unfortunately, scammers know this as well.”

That’s why consumer experts say you should be on guard when you receive a strange text or call. New reports from both Robokiller, a robocall and text blocker app, and the Better Business Bureau show significant increases in robotexts over the last year. “We saw an increase from around 87 billion total robotexts in 2021 to 225 billion estimated spam texts, which is quite the increase,” said Giulia Porter, the vice president of RoboKiller. “So unfortunately, while robocalls are slowing down in growth, robotexts have really become the most prominent phone scam problem of the year.”

She credits the Federal Communications Commission’s new technological framework called Stir Shaken for the robocall crackdown. Stir Shaken digitally validates the handoff of phone calls passing through the complex web of networks by allowing the phone company of the consumer receiving the call to verify that a call is, in fact, from the number displayed on the caller ID. “The FCC did identify a large phone scam operation responsible for billions and billions of car warranty robocalls that Americans had received,” Porter said. “The FCC was able to trace back and find and shut down those robocall scams almost entirely. Car warranty robocalls went from around 1 billion total robocalls a month to effectively zero.”

The FCC is now moving forward in the fight against robotexts. Last month, the FCC adopted its first regulations specifically targeting scam text messages. The new rules will require mobile service providers to block certain robotext messages that are highly likely to be illegal. The FCC’s action will also look into what other regulatory actions the commission can take to protect consumers from scam robotexts. “Another thing people need to keep in mind is, we do sign up for text alerts on occasion, so make sure you know what you signed up for,” McGovern said

Other helpful tips:

Robokiller says don’t answer phone calls or texts from unknown numbers

Don’t follow prompts like “press 1″ or click on any links

Never provide personal information, like banking details or other sensitive information

