110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Number of robotexts increasing dramatically

Robocalls are becoming less frequent
Americans received an estimated 225 billion spam texts last year, which is a massive increase over 2021.
By Colin Stanton
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Americans received an estimated 225 billion spam texts last year, which is a massive increase over 2021. “We feel the vibration, we hear the ding,” said Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau. “We immediately go to our phones to see what it is. So, unfortunately, scammers know this as well.”

That’s why consumer experts say you should be on guard when you receive a strange text or call. New reports from both Robokiller, a robocall and text blocker app, and the Better Business Bureau show significant increases in robotexts over the last year. “We saw an increase from around 87 billion total robotexts in 2021 to 225 billion estimated spam texts, which is quite the increase,” said Giulia Porter, the vice president of RoboKiller. “So unfortunately, while robocalls are slowing down in growth, robotexts have really become the most prominent phone scam problem of the year.”

She credits the Federal Communications Commission’s new technological framework called Stir Shaken for the robocall crackdown. Stir Shaken digitally validates the handoff of phone calls passing through the complex web of networks by allowing the phone company of the consumer receiving the call to verify that a call is, in fact, from the number displayed on the caller ID. “The FCC did identify a large phone scam operation responsible for billions and billions of car warranty robocalls that Americans had received,” Porter said. “The FCC was able to trace back and find and shut down those robocall scams almost entirely. Car warranty robocalls went from around 1 billion total robocalls a month to effectively zero.”

Jennifer DeStefano said she got a call from an unfamiliar phone number and almost let it go to voicemail. But what happened next was terrifying. (Source: KPHO)

The FCC is now moving forward in the fight against robotexts. Last month, the FCC adopted its first regulations specifically targeting scam text messages. The new rules will require mobile service providers to block certain robotext messages that are highly likely to be illegal. The FCC’s action will also look into what other regulatory actions the commission can take to protect consumers from scam robotexts. “Another thing people need to keep in mind is, we do sign up for text alerts on occasion, so make sure you know what you signed up for,” McGovern said

Other helpful tips:

  • Robokiller says don’t answer phone calls or texts from unknown numbers
  • Don’t follow prompts like “press 1″ or click on any links
  • Never provide personal information, like banking details or other sensitive information

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners

Latest News

Number of robotexts increasing dramatically
Seven figures were spent, but was it worth the cost?
Arizona spent $1.8M on Super Bowl events for visiting CEOs
Arizona spent big bucks trying to bring big business
Melanie Gibb testified in a Boise, Idaho courtroom Thursday about Vallow and Daybell’s system...
Friend describes why Lori Vallow labeled children, other as ‘zombies’