More wind on its way with possible 90s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a warm day on tap for Phoenix, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s for your Monday!

Our average high temperature for this time of year is 85. Plan on sunny skies for most of the state with dry conditions. A week-long dry system will swing into the state on Tuesday and Wednesday which will knock her temperature down and kick up the wind...again.

Plan on gusts of up to 40 mph as we get going to Tuesday and Wednesday in western and northern Arizona. We’ll stay dry for the remainder of the week with temperature starting to climb for Wednesday and beyond. For the weekend, expect a return to the upper 80s and eventually the low 90s for your weekend and Phoenix.

