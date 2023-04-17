Lotto player hits $3.2 million jackpot from Mesa store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A very lucky lottery player landed a massive jackpot during Saturday’s draw after buying a ticket from a Mesa store.

They scored $3.2 million for The Pick jackpot with a cash prize option at $1,767,955.80! The winning numbers were 8, 24, 29, 30, 43, and 44.

The ticket was sold at a Happy Food Mart location at 63rd and Main streets in Mesa.

