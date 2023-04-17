110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Intermittent fasting to lose weight, increase muscle mass

Dr. Jaquish talks about how to best lose weight and increase muscle mass.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. John Jaquish visited Good Morning, Arizona to talk about his most recent book “Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time: So Is Cardio, and There’s a Better Way to Have the Body You Want.”

He spoke about the importance of a healthy diet, monitoring one’s sugar and carb intake...and intermittent fasting, and how it can help jumpstart bodies. “If you complete fast, you die. Intermittent fasting is ultimately an easy approach because, after a certain amount of time, your body stops being dependent on glucose and insulin,” Dr. Jaquish said.

LDL cholesterol, according to the doctor, can be used to help get someone out of being glucose-dependent. “The reason you’re hungry all the time is that you’re in an addiction model. Anytime you have sugar or carbohydrates....you constantly need that fuel,” he said. “Another supporting thing which is better is getting carbohydrates out of the diet.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners

Latest News

Queen of Clean talks various cornstarch uses
Phoenix Zoo kickstarts summer camp classes for 2023
Check out our list of best summer camp options for your family this year!
AZFamily Summer Camp Guide 2023
Thousands of fans will be at Footprint Center while the Suns are on the road.
Suns Road Rallies return for Round 1 of NBA Playoffs