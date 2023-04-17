Intermittent fasting to lose weight, increase muscle mass

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. John Jaquish visited Good Morning, Arizona to talk about his most recent book “Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time: So Is Cardio, and There’s a Better Way to Have the Body You Want.”

He spoke about the importance of a healthy diet, monitoring one’s sugar and carb intake...and intermittent fasting, and how it can help jumpstart bodies. “If you complete fast, you die. Intermittent fasting is ultimately an easy approach because, after a certain amount of time, your body stops being dependent on glucose and insulin,” Dr. Jaquish said.

LDL cholesterol, according to the doctor, can be used to help get someone out of being glucose-dependent. “The reason you’re hungry all the time is that you’re in an addiction model. Anytime you have sugar or carbohydrates....you constantly need that fuel,” he said. “Another supporting thing which is better is getting carbohydrates out of the diet.”

