Human remains found near Kingman identified as missing man

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives say human remains found near Kingman over two years ago have now been identified as a missing man. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the remains found were 56-year-old Brian Crain, who lived in Golden Valley.

On Sept. 17, 2020, Crain was reported missing by a family member after they hadn’t heard from him for several weeks. Then on Jan. 18, 2021, a resident found human remains near Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive, off Route 68. They were sent to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which could not identify the remains.

Nearly two months ago, detectives then contacted Othram Inc., a corporation specializing in forensic genealogy, which was able to identify Crain using advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy. Crain’s cause of death is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

