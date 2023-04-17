Glendale family remembers 64-year-old grandmother killed in drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix detectives are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of a Glendale grandmother. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Detectives say officers found Leibby Smith, 64, and another woman shot. Smith later died at the hospital.

“She didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said her son Alan Smith O’Brien.

Family said Smith collected cover charges at La Pupusa Loca restaurant and was gunned down outside. Police said someone in a car shot at the business and took off. Investigators are still looking for the shooter but don’t have a car or suspect description yet. “It is a tragedy; it is almost like a massacre to me. A restaurant where people are having fun, having dinner, where people are enjoying themselves for someone to do something so selfish, just take everyone’s joy,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said Smith dedicated her life to her family and career, working for many years as a caretaker. She leaves behind two sons, a husband and eight grandchildren. “It hurts me to see my children suffer. They don’t have their grandma anymore. Brutal way they took my mom. Everyone is crushed,” said O’Brien.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here. Anyone with information on this shooting should call Silent Witness or Phoenix PD.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.