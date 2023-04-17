GCI claims proposed Coyotes arena not covered by potential revenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Self-proclaimed “centrist think tank” and independent researcher Grand Canyon Institute released a report on Monday that detailed the potential revenue and economic impact that the proposed Arizona Coyotes arena and Tempe Entertainment District could have on the City of Tempe.

Regarding the arena specifically, supporters of the district and Bluebird Development have claimed that around 45 events plus hockey games are anticipated. The study found “the arena will negatively impact the Footprint Center owned by the city of Phoenix and/or Gila River Arena owned by the city of Glendale.” The latter was renamed Desert Diamond Arena last year.

A concern shared by those against the proposed arena in the past has been the tax on city facilities. The study found “for every $2.70 diverted from the city to the community facilities district, the city only receives $1 in new revenue,” due to the cost of overall spending between the entertainment district and the arena. The report also states that researchers believe that the City of Tempe and the developer’s report were based on “highly speculative” numbers.

As for the tax revenue, the report said that any positive impact on the City’s economy is negligible. “GCI’s analysis finds that the project will not generate nearly sufficient additional municipal tax revenue to offset revenue the city has allocated to the CFD,” states the report. In another report, this time issued by Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute, analysts claim that all previous reports on the potential revenue opportunity were “underestimated” and “requires...no general fund obligations for Tempe taxpayers.”

The Seidman study also cites that more revenue will be garnered because the arena will be the first sports venue to pay property taxes in the history of Arizona. Arizona Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez approved the report and claimed that his research team found the same results as those researchers, that “no public dollars will be used to fund this project.”

If approved, the entertainment district will be finished in two stages, according to the developer. The first phase will include a new Arizona Coyotes arena, a 3,000 music venue, Coyotes headquarters, and practice area, more than 160,000 square feet of retail space, more than 180,000 square feet of office space, a hotel, apartments and a parking garage with more than 1,000 spaces. Phase two of the project would include more office, retail and living space, including a convention hotel.

