110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Convicted serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow....
This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow. An Indiana judge has sentenced the convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, authorities said.(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/WXIN via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has sentenced a convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, authorities said Monday.

Darrell Goodlow was charged in 2021 with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement. He pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including eight felony counts of rape and one felony count of killing a domestic animal, as part of a plea agreement.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner sentenced him to 156 1/2 years behind bars on Friday, prosecutors said in a news release.

“With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison without putting the survivors in a position to relive the trauma they have experienced throughout the duration of a trial,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Telephone messages were left with defense attorneys listed in online court records as representing Goodlow.

Prosecutors alleged that Goodlow targeted women in their 60s and 70s on the east side of Indianapolis and in the suburb of Lawrence. They accused Goodlow of sexually assaulting eight women on six different occasions between August 2020 and September 2021.

In some cases, he dressed as a utility worker to gain access to his victims’ homes. He killed one of his victims’ dogs during one attack, police said.

A fingerprint at one of the scenes helped investigators identify him. They also matched his DNA to evidence collected in all eight cases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

The governor of New Jersey designated Sept. 23 as "Bruce Springsteen Day" in the state.
Sept. 23 declared ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ in New Jersey
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
More than perhaps any incumbent, Santos enters the race as an underdog — abandoned by many...
Rep. George Santos announces reelection bid
The new location will offer over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining with a bar...
Sugar Factory opening first Arizona restaurant in Glendale next month
Ahead of Tax Day, Department of Justice’s Tax Division Issues Warning about Fraudulent Tax...
Ahead of Tax Day, Department of Justice’s Tax Division Issues Warning about Fraudulent Tax Preparers