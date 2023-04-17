Breezy and cooler conditions expected in the Phoenix-area on Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The polar jet streams continue to make the desert southwest home. With the proximity to the jet stream, we’ll get some cooler temperatures here and some windy conditions in northern Arizona as storm systems skim to the north of the state. Therefore, a Wind Advisory is posted for much of northeast Arizona tomorrow. We’re expecting sustained winds of around 30 miles an hour with wind gusts to 50 mph. In the deserts, we’re expecting breezes in the 15 mph range with an occasional gust into the 20s.

The cooler air will drop Valley temperatures out of the 90s, where we were today, into the mid-80s on Tuesday and low-80s on Wednesday. We should see highs stay in the 80s for the rest of the weekend, but we’ll likely be in the low-90s again by the weekend. The average high temperature this time of year is 86, so we’re looking at pretty seasonal stuff.

As we head into the last two weeks of April, our weather pattern will be a little bit on the warm side and most likely pretty dry. That’s not unusual since April is our 3rd driest month. May is the second driest, and June is the driest for metro Phoenix.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.