Body found in backseat of burning car on I-10 near Tonopah

TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found in a burning car near Tonopah early Monday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to assist DPS troopers with an investigation on Interstate 10 near Salome Road. Troopers had initially responded to reports of a car on fire and when it was extinguished, the body of an adult was found in the backseat.

Detectives are now investigating, but other information was not immediately available.

