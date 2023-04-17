110 ° Day Contest
Body found in backseat of burning car on I-10 near Tonopah

The body was found after the fire was extinguished early Monday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found in a burning car near Tonopah early Monday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to assist DPS troopers with an investigation on Interstate 10 near Salome Road. Troopers had initially responded to reports of a car on fire and when it was extinguished, the body of an adult was found in the backseat.

Detectives are now investigating, but other information was not immediately available.

