AZFamily Summer Camp Guide 2023

Looking for a Phoenix-area summer camp for your kids? AZFamily is your guide to a fun and educational summer!
Check out our list of best summer camp options for your family this year!
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families are gearing up for summer and many parents will be sending their kids off to summer camp! From dance to basketball to arts & crafts, there are hundreds of fun camps all over the Valley.

AZFamily is working to compile a list of summer camps to help parents find the best camp for their little ones.

Look for stories on Good Morning Arizona this April and continue to check out our growing list. We’ll add camps each day we feature them on our show!

Dance 101

Learn new styles of dance & have fun at this Tempe camp where all ages and levels are welcome. Summer sessions run for 4 weeks and classes will meet twice a week for a total of 8 classes. Classes will be either Mon/Wed or Tues/Thurs. Saturday classes will only meet once a week for 4 weeks. Our Dance 101 Summer Camp is Mon-Fri from 9 am-12 pm. Sign up for just one day or all five! Students will enjoy dancing, crafts, games, movies, and more all based on the week’s theme! Our camp is open to dancers ages 3-10, from all backgrounds! Bring water and a snack!

Phoenix Zoo

Ever wonder what it’s like to work at the Zoo? Campers will come behind the scenes with us as we explore a week in the life of caring for our many animals. Through science experiments, games, hikes throughout our trails and up-close animal encounters, campers will get to learn all about the various jobs at our Zoo, and how our work with the animals goes beyond Zoo grounds and into conservation projects around the world! Every grade will get the opportunity to explore a unique role at the Zoo that will take them on backstage tours and to places you don’t get to see on a typical Zoo day!

