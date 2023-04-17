2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are in the hospital after they were shot on the side of a major freeway in Scottsdale on Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. the Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting on the Loop 101 near Cactus Road. Troopers found two people that had been shot. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown but DPS says there are no outstanding suspects.

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 are shut down between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive as troopers investigate what led to the shooting. Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening. The Arizona Department of Transportation says all drivers must exit the freeway at Cactus Road.

