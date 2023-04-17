110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners

Latest News

More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Oklahoma sheriff, county officials under fire after they were recorded talking about killing reporters
Dance 101 is bringing the joy of movement to kids this summer
Hot car dangers: Reminders as temperatures heat up
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers