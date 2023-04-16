110 ° Day Contest
Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in west Phoenix.
A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, where they found two women who were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where one woman died from her injuries.

Investigators learned that a car had been driving by the business when those inside the car started shooting. The car sped away after the shooting and has not been found.

