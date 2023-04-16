110 ° Day Contest
Warm Sunday ahead with a warm up into the 90s ahead this week

It's going to be a week of 90s!
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures are right where they should be for this time of the year, in the mid-80s yesterday. Clear conditions will persist through the morning with temperatures in the 60s to start out the day.

Temperatures will jump above normal through the end of the weekend, thanks to high-pressure building over the region. This will keep the state dry and warm temperatures will climb into the lower 90s Sunday and Monday. We are tracking our next system that will push through the region from the Pacific Northwest mid-week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and breezy to windy state conditions.

Winds could gust to nearly 40mph across the higher terrain and around 25mph in the lower deserts. Once that system exits, temperatures will warm up about five degrees above average and back into the lower 90s by next weekend.

