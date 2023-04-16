Three hospitalized in critical condition after overnight crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix that happened earlier this morning.

Phoenix fire and police officials responded to reports of multiple people injured after a crash on 51st Avenue, near the I-10 east on-ramp in Phoenix. When they arrived, officials took three men to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It’s not clear if impairment was a factor involved in the crash yet. The area is closed off while police are investigating.

