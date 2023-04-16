110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after reportedly stealing ambulance from Mesa hospital

Gila River police ultimately detained the suspect just after 2 p.m.
Gila River police ultimately detained the suspect just after 2 p.m.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Mesa hospital and driving it around Laveen on Sunday afternoon.

Mesa police say a patient who was discharged took off in an ambulance from Banner Desert Hospital around 1:30 p.m. Phoenix police got involved shortly after when the ambulance led officers near 51st Avenue and Dobbins Road in Laveen. After that, Gila River police ultimately detained the man just after 2 p.m. Although the ambulance was stolen in Mesa, no Mesa officers were involved in the chase.

This is the second ambulance that was stolen a Valley hospital this week. On Tuesday, Valerie Campbell, 55, stole an ambulance and crashed into four cars near Cave Creek and Thunderbird roads. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported. Campbell was arrested and taken in to custody by Phoenix police.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners

Latest News

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in west Phoenix.
Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorcyclist dead after being shot in Mesa
Three men were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
One dead, three hospitalized in critical condition after overnight crash in Phoenix
Arizona Rotary District partners with nonprofit to build beds for kids in need