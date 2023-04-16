Man arrested after reportedly stealing ambulance from Mesa hospital

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Mesa hospital and driving it around Laveen on Sunday afternoon.

Mesa police say a patient who was discharged took off in an ambulance from Banner Desert Hospital around 1:30 p.m. Phoenix police got involved shortly after when the ambulance led officers near 51st Avenue and Dobbins Road in Laveen. After that, Gila River police ultimately detained the man just after 2 p.m. Although the ambulance was stolen in Mesa, no Mesa officers were involved in the chase.

This is the second ambulance that was stolen a Valley hospital this week. On Tuesday, Valerie Campbell, 55, stole an ambulance and crashed into four cars near Cave Creek and Thunderbird roads. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported. Campbell was arrested and taken in to custody by Phoenix police.

