Motorcyclist dead after being shot in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after being shot and killed in east Mesa late Saturday night.

Mesa Police say 42-year-old Arron Hendricks was shot and killed near Sossaman Road and Main Street around 5:15 p.m. Investigators responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found Hendricks shot on the ground next to his motorcycle.

Witnesses told police the shooting suspect sped off in a red passenger car headed east on Main Street. Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information related to this case.

