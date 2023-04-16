110 ° Day Contest
Body of missing kayaker recovered from Salt River in Phoenix, police say

An investigation is underway, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine a cause...
An investigation is underway, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death and positive ID the body.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police believe a body pulled from the Salt River on Saturday is one of the missing kayakers who disappeared in the water last week.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police officers recovered a body from the river near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road. It is the same spot, where a search was underway to find Ryan Jacobs and Shane Coates, both 38, who went missing at the river. The Phoenix Fire Department said the men were believed to be kayaking when a witness said they started yelling for help. The bystander then ran at called 911 at a nearby Circle K. However, when they returned, the men were no longer seen in the water.

An investigation is underway, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death and identify the body.

Phoenix police officers recovered a body from the river near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.
Phoenix police officers recovered a body from the river near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.(Arizona's Family)

