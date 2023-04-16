Arizona Rotary District partners with nonprofit to build beds for kids in need

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Rotary District and hundreds of volunteers teamed up with a nonprofit to build beds for kids in need on Saturday.

Rotary District 5495 partnered with Sleep In Heavenly Peace to assemble the beds in the parking lot of an American Furniture Warehouse in Glendale. The nonprofit has a simple mantra, “No kids sleeps on the floor in our town.” “We make a statement. We put our foot down. We plant a flag in the ground and basically say no child in our town is gonna go without a bed, without a good night’s sleep, without the rest that they need to do well in school,” said Joe Genovese with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Over 200 volunteers from Rotary 5495, Fullerton Financial and area churches came together to measure, sand and drill what would become beds for dozens of children. The beds were delivered to the kids, along with a mattress, blankets, a bedspread, and pillows to provide complete comfort to those who need it the most. “Imagine giving a bed to a kid who was initially sleeping on the floor that morning and that night is going to be sleeping in a bed, that’s powerful,” said Larry Horton with Rotary District 5495.

The Phoenix chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered 3,200 beds to kids who otherwise wouldn’t have had them. “It’s amazing you can come here, be with a whole bunch of your friends, do something that’s significant and valuable and walk away and say, you know what, I made a difference today,” said Horton.

Rotary District 5495 is one of two Rotary international districts serving Arizona. The district includes 65 clubs with over 2,100 members.

