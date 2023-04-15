What you need to know if you’re heading to a Phoenix Suns playoff game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The NBA Playoffs are here, and Phoenix Suns are ready to Rally The Valley for another run at the O’Brien Trophy. The Suns, the No. 4 seed, are playing the Los Angeles Clippers, the No. 5 seed, in a best-of-seven series. The Suns host the first two games of the series, with Game 1 on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Game 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Here’s a look at what fans need to know if they’re heading to the Footprint Center to see the action live:

Doors open two hours before tip-off

Gametime, SeatGeek, Limited tickets still remain at Suns.com/TIX or secondary markets like StubHub VividSeats and more

The Suns will have photo walls to capture the playoff hype on the Footprint Center plaza and inside the Pavilion

Young Suns fans can enjoy several Kids Zones around the arena to make signs for the game, play basketball on inflatable basketball hoops and more

Fans can visit Suns.com OR download the Suns App for game previews, editorial stories and the latest news on the team this postseason

Rapper/songwriter MIMS will be the halftime performer for Game 1 while Roscoe Dash will perform at Game 2′s halftime

Performing throughout the games will be the Suns Dancers, Hype Squad and the NBA’s favorite mascot, the Gorilla

In case you missed it, the Arizona Legislature proclaimed Sunday as Phoenix Suns Day to celebrate the team’s start of the 2023 postseason. Need more hype for the playoffs? The team debuted a brand new video. When the Suns aren’t at home for Game 3 and Game 4, fans can attend the Road Game Rallies at the Footprint Center. Outside of the arena, starting on Sunday, crosswalks at 1st Street and Jefferson Avenue will be painted in Suns colors.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.