Police release video of suspect involved in Phoenix shooting death in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are still seeking the suspect involved in a shooting that killed a man in northwest Phoenix on March 15.

The suspect is a man that is between 5′6″ and 5′10″ tall, around 200 pounds and was wearing a white construction helmet during the incident. The man fled the scene in a 2013-2023 Silver Jeep Gladiator with large tires and dark rims.

On March 15, around 10:30 a.m., the man allegedly went into 45-year-old Michael Anthony Marillas’ apartment at The Resort on 35th Apartments, near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, and shot him multiple times. Marillas later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. No further details are available, but Silent Witness released the following edited surveillance footage:

The victim died, while in hospital, after he was shot multiple times, and Phoenix police haven't been able to identify the man yet.

