Police release video of suspect involved in Phoenix shooting death in March

The victim died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.(Silent Witness | Silent Witness)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are still seeking the suspect involved in a shooting that killed a man in northwest Phoenix on March 15.

The suspect is a man that is between 5′6″ and 5′10″ tall, around 200 pounds and was wearing a white construction helmet during the incident. The man fled the scene in a 2013-2023 Silver Jeep Gladiator with large tires and dark rims.

On March 15, around 10:30 a.m., the man allegedly went into 45-year-old Michael Anthony Marillas’ apartment at The Resort on 35th Apartments, near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, and shot him multiple times. Marillas later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. No further details are available, but Silent Witness released the following edited surveillance footage:

The victim died, while in hospital, after he was shot multiple times, and Phoenix police haven't been able to identify the man yet.

