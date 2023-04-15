110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa woman hosts senior prom for father with Alzheimer’s

During the prom, Leslie talked around, took selfies with others, and enjoyed watching people...
During the prom, Leslie talked around, took selfies with others, and enjoyed watching people dance.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa woman hosted a dance for adults to create a very special memory for her father with Alzheimer’s. Merry Grace is an only child to Aurora and Leslie Martin, who were married for 46 years. After moving to Arizona from Texas, the family discovered Aurora had Alzheimer’s. Unfortunately, Aurora passed away from the disease in 2017, and recently, Grace found out that her father, Leslie, has Alzheimer’s too.

She knew she wanted to do something special for her dad, which would make him smile. So she came up with the idea to host a senior prom for adults.

Grace wanted to have a special father-daughter dance with her dad, but with her role as his caregiver, there was no time to plan it out. However, the event got a lot of positive feedback. The City of Maricopa posted the idea on Facebook and even organized it, giving the father-daughter duo a memory to last a lifetime.

“He was lit up. He danced, he got tired for a little bit after dancing quite a bit for a fast song. He was really enjoying it, I think from being around the people and talking, people acknowledging his existence. I think he felt valued, and the friendship part was nice to see,” said Grace.

Grace was shocked her father lasted the entire dance. During the prom, Leslie talked and took selfies with others and enjoyed watching people dance. Leslie says he fell asleep afterward, and it was the best night of sleep he’s ever had.

Leslie just celebrated his 80th birthday with a roll-by of classic cars. He can share what make, model, and year of each classic car he sees. Grace says she wants to take her father to a sporting event or see monster trucks.

Currently, more than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050. To donate to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King

Latest News

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at milepost 186, near Higley road.
Deadly crash closes westbound lanes of US 60 in Mesa
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Phoenix-area homeowners concerned over invasive "stinknet" weed
Kris Mayes says SCOTUS ruling is 'double protection' for abortion pill in Arizona