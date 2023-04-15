Maricopa woman hosts senior prom for father with Alzheimer’s

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa woman hosted a dance for adults to create a very special memory for her father with Alzheimer’s. Merry Grace is an only child to Aurora and Leslie Martin, who were married for 46 years. After moving to Arizona from Texas, the family discovered Aurora had Alzheimer’s. Unfortunately, Aurora passed away from the disease in 2017, and recently, Grace found out that her father, Leslie, has Alzheimer’s too.

She knew she wanted to do something special for her dad, which would make him smile. So she came up with the idea to host a senior prom for adults.

Grace wanted to have a special father-daughter dance with her dad, but with her role as his caregiver, there was no time to plan it out. However, the event got a lot of positive feedback. The City of Maricopa posted the idea on Facebook and even organized it, giving the father-daughter duo a memory to last a lifetime.

“He was lit up. He danced, he got tired for a little bit after dancing quite a bit for a fast song. He was really enjoying it, I think from being around the people and talking, people acknowledging his existence. I think he felt valued, and the friendship part was nice to see,” said Grace.

Grace was shocked her father lasted the entire dance. During the prom, Leslie talked and took selfies with others and enjoyed watching people dance. Leslie says he fell asleep afterward, and it was the best night of sleep he’s ever had.

Leslie just celebrated his 80th birthday with a roll-by of classic cars. He can share what make, model, and year of each classic car he sees. Grace says she wants to take her father to a sporting event or see monster trucks.

Currently, more than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050. To donate to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.

