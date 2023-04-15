Man dead after overnight motorcycle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a crash around midnight in central Phoenix on Friday.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle near 16th Street and Clarendon Avenue. The motorcycle rider was found dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the vehicle driver was attempting a left turn when he was hit by the motorcyclist headed south on 16th Street.

No further details are available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.