Man dead after overnight motorcycle crash in Phoenix

The motorcycle driver was found dead at the scene.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a crash around midnight in central Phoenix on Friday.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle near 16th Street and Clarendon Avenue. The motorcycle rider was found dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the vehicle driver was attempting a left turn when he was hit by the motorcyclist headed south on 16th Street.

No further details are available yet.

