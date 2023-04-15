110 ° Day Contest
Man dead after house fire in Gilbert

Crews responded to a house fire near Val Vista and Ray Roads.
Crews responded to a house fire near Val Vista and Ray Roads.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a house fire in Gilbert on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., the Gilbert Department was called about a house fire near Val Vista and Ray Roads. Police say a Gilbert officer arrived at the scene first and found one person outside the home that told arriving officers that another person was still inside the home. When an officer tried to go inside to look for the person, they were overcome by smoke and had to leave the burning home, police say. Fire crews were able to get inside the home where they found the man and brought him out. Fire officials said he did not survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The victim has not been identified.

