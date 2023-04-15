Man accused of shooting at old work, apartment and call center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police say a homeless man was behind a string of shootings, including firing shots at his old work and apartment, over several months. Court documents say on Jan. 1, surveillance video captured 25-year-old Derius Bethune driving by the front of DD’s Discount Store near the Arizona Mills, his old work, and firing one shot toward the front entrance. The manager noticed Bethune’s Toyota Camry, which had damage to a front tire and his driver’s side. Just over a month later, on Feb. 5, video captured Bethune walking up to the discount store’s entrance and shooting once at the window. Two employees recognized Bethune and his car, which they matched to the vehicle seen on video. Both times Bethune took off from the store. The manager told officers the damage to the windows was over $2,000, police said.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., investigators say Bethune shot through the window of an apartment near 7th Street and University Drive. Court paperwork says the victim told police the only information he had about the shooting was that he was still receiving Bethune’s mail. The damage caused was $900, officers said. Then, just before 11 p.m., Bethune pulled up to a Home Depot Corporate Call center near 52nd Street and Broadway Road and shot three times at the building before speeding off, police said. A security guard told police he went up to Bethune and told him he was trespassing before the shooting, according to court paperwork.

On Thursday, Bethune was arrested at the Gammage Auditorium at Arizona State University. Court documents say he admitted to being involved in the four shootings and said he was a part of four more shootings within Tempe. He reportedly told police he knew it was wrong to shoot within the city and that he could hurt someone. Court paperwork says police found a gun inside his Camry.

He is facing 17 counts, including two counts of a drive-by shooting, eight counts of discharging a firearm, two counts of criminal damage and five counts of disorderly conduct.

