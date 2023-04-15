GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows police shoot, kill armed man at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New body-cam video shows the moment Phoenix police officers shot and killed a man who reportedly tried to break into an apartment earlier this month.

On April 1, just before 7 p.m., Phoenix police were called about a fight at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Bell Road. Officers arrived and spoke with 76-year-old Dwight Cornwell, who said he was trying to get his belongings inside the apartment. Officers discovered the apartment did not belong to Cornwell and gave him other options before leaving the area.

About an hour later, officers received a call from a woman at the same complex saying she was hiding in the closet after Cornwell, who had a gun, broke the window of her apartment. “I need a police officer here immediately,” she says. “Hurry up because this guy has a gun.” The woman says she knows Cornwell. “He suffers from bipolar schizophrenia. He carries a gun with him and he shouldn’t, he’s mentally unstable. Please hurry,” she said.

Officers soon arrive at the apartment complex and find Cornwell in the parking lot. They go toward him with their guns drawn. Body-cam video shows officers telling him to show his hands and walk toward the center of the lot. “Hands up,” one officer yells. “Walk out to the middle,” another officer commands. “On the ground, now!” the officers yell at Cornwell.

Cornwell then reaches into a pouch on his belt. “Don’t!” the officers yell as Cornwell pulls out a gun. He’s then hit by pepper balls fired by the officers. “Drop it! Drop it!,” the officers yell. “Drop the gun!” the officers yell at Cornwell as they continue to fire the pepper balls. Cornwell does not drop the gun, and video then shows him walking between cars, pointing his gun in the air, and firing once. “No!” Cornwell yells in response to the officers. That’s when the officers fire at Cornwell, killing him. The officers approach Cornwell and take the gun away from him. He died at the scene.

Police say no residents or officers were injured during the shooting. The three officers involved have been with the department for 13, six and two years and are assigned to the Black Mountain Precinct.

