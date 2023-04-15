110 ° Day Contest
Deadly crash closes westbound lanes of US 60 in Mesa

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at milepost 186, near Higley road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least one person is dead after a crash on a freeway in Mesa on Friday night.

Details are limited, but the Department of Public Safety says a collision involving one car happened in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Higley Road. DPS says the westbound lanes are closed at Higley and Power Road as troopers investigate the cause of the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

