Deadly crash closes westbound lanes of US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least one person is dead after a crash on a freeway in Mesa on Friday night.

Details are limited, but the Department of Public Safety says a collision involving one car happened in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Higley Road. DPS says the westbound lanes are closed at Higley and Power Road as troopers investigate the cause of the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



US 60 westbound is now closed at Power Road due to the crash at milepost 186.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic https://t.co/NquNaiUSj4 pic.twitter.com/WkfwLRK4g3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 15, 2023

