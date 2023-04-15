Check out what’s happening this weekend around Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a lot going on across Phoenix and the rest of the Valley this weekend. Grab your calendars and get ready to set up date nights with this incredible line-up of activities.

Phoenix

April 12-16: Maricopa County Fair | Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum - 1826 W. McDowell Rd.

The annual county fair is back at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, featuring the biggest carnival atmosphere in the city with more than 35 rides. There will be 60 vendors of all kinds of goods, drinks and food. There are also plenty of fur and scaly babies to see as well, including some featured in various shows on the fairgrounds. Click here for tickets!

April 14: Arrival from Sweden - The Music of Abba | The Van Buren - 401 W. Van Buren St.

Gimme Gimme Gimme a night with one of the world’s best ABBA tribute groups is coming to Phoenix for one night only! Tickets start at $35. This group has headlined across the world, and after Phoenix will be headed down to Indiana, Utah, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, South Carolina, and beyond. Click here for more information.

April 15: Autism Expo | Desert Willow Conference Center - 4340 E Cotton Center Blvd

The Arizona Autism Coalition is hosting its 7th Annual Autism Expo, bridging the gap between caregivers and people with autism. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Desert Willow Conference Center near 40th Street and Broadway Road. The event will have 80 resource exhibitors and workshops on everything from empowering caregivers to preparing people living with autism to join the workforce.

April 16: Gipsy Kings w/Tonino Baliardo | Orpheum Theatre - 203 W. Adams St.

The world-famous Gipsy Kings are arriving in style at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, bringing their iconic vocals and rhythms to the big stage alongside guest Tonino Baliardo. The group originally comes from the Catalan area of Spain, with even some French dialectical influence. They have been performing together since 1978 and have performed alongside such greats as Bob Marley, Francis Cabrel, Captain Jack, Joan Baez, and the Doobie Brothers. Click here for tickets.

April 16: Phoenix Suns Playoff Round 1 | Footprint Center -201 E Jefferson St

Get ready to Rally the Valley! On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center. If you’ve been to downtown Phoenix during the playoffs, you know how electric the atmosphere is! Tickets are available, but they may cost you a pretty penny. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Scottsdale

April 15: “RENT” | Scottsdale Community College - 9000 E Chaparral Rd.

The Scottsdale Community College is putting on a production of one of Broadway history’s most beloved shows — “RENT.” It tells the tale of a group of artists in the 1980s in New York City surviving the AIDS crisis. Click here for general admission tickets, which are $15.

April 15: Scottsdale Margarita Fest | Wasted Grain - 7295 E. Stetson Dr.

Who’s ready for a drink? Hopefully, you are because it’s time for the annual Scottsdale Margarita Fest. Each ticket includes 12 Margarita tastings and even more in Old Town Scottsdale! Tickets start at $25. Click to learn more here.

Glendale

April 15: Monster Jam | State Farm Stadium - 1 Cardinals Dr.

Monster Jam is BACK in the Valley this year, kicking up all kinds of dirt and fun this year! There will be a bunch of 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the track (and each other) for the event, so get ready to have a blast. Tickets start at $25, and you can find them here.

Tempe

April 15: Con Tumbao: An All-Star Celebration of Latin Rhythms | Tempe Center for the Arts - 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

One of Cuba’s most celebrated vocalists is bringing together some incredible musicians to play the highlights of the Great Latin American Songbook! Get ready to hear this group breathe life into songs you’ve likely heard before and loved. Tickets start at $30, and you can find them here!

April 15: Pat’s Run | Sun Devil Stadium - 500 E Veterans Way

The 19th Annual Pat’s Run will be back on the streets of Tempe to celebrate Pat Tillman’s legacy. Runners will take on a 4.2-mile course that finishes at the 42-yard line at Sun Devil Stadium. All participants will receive a limited edition race shirt, and those in the top three will receive a medal. NFL legend and former Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt will kick off the event as the official race starter! Wheelchair participants begin at 7 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 7:05 a.m. The kids’ run will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click or tap here.

Mesa

April 15: 36th Annual My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge | Sloan Park - 2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Get those tastebuds ready to try more than 100 fresh-made salsas at this open-air event! Tickets are just $15 and will get you access to the KidZone, Margarita Mix-Off, and live music performances. The challenge was launched by Arizona Bleeding Disorders to raise money for statewide research, programs, education, and more. $1,000 will go to the best salsa! Click here for tickets.

April 13-15: Mesa Music Festival | Downtown Mesa - MacDonald Street north of Main Street

The 6th annual Mesa Music Festival is back! The festival will feature over 200 performances and a vendor village filled with food and beverage trucks. The event is free and begins on Thursday and will run through Saturday. It’s in downtown Mesa on MacDonald Street, north of Main Street. For more information, click or tap here.

Chandler

April 15: Festival of Chariots - Rathyatra | Dr. A.J. Chandler Park - 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

ISKCON Phoenix is hosting a cultural celebration of the Festival of Chariots. Admission is free and you’ll have the chance to watch the 4-story canopied chariot with dancing, singing, face painting, live kirtan music, and so much more. Parking is also free. Click here for more information.

Peoria

April 15: Foodstock 2023 | Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N 83rd Ave

Dine on some delicious eats at the largest food truck festival in the West Valley! The event will feature over 50 trucks and include family-friendly activities, such as a bounce house, splash pad, playground and face painting. The event starts on Saturday at 4 p.m. It is $5 to get in; kids 12 and under are free. For more information, click here.

Florence

April 13-16: Country Thunder | Country Thunder Arizona - 20585 E Water Way

It’s Country Thunder time! The event kicked off on Thursday and features some of the biggest acts in country music, including Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley as headliners. This year, Country Thunder has new VIP double-decker skyboxes. Roughly 30,000 people will attend the festival, so be prepared for traffic. The concert opens every day at 1 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

