90s return, warm and dry weekend ahead

The weather is returning to the 90s this week.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a day with temperatures well below average statewide, we’re going to change that rather quickly as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. For the Valley, it means from highs today in the 70s, and that we’ll reach the 90-degree mark by Sunday afternoon--around 15 degrees in two days. Saturday we also expect perfect weather with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

This ridge of high pressure moving in will not be as strong as the one early in the week when temperatures popped into the upper-90s. We expect Monday to be the warmest in the streak, around 92, before temperatures again moderate with another storm system’s approach. While the storm won’t really impact us directly as far as rain is concerned, it will bring some clouds, winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. It does look like the trend for the next couple of weeks will feature slightly above-average temperatures and dry conditions which is not unusual for this time of year.

Of note, forecasters have issued an “El Nino Watch” because it appears sea surface temperatures in the Pacific are beginning to warm. This will be interesting to see how this could impact the Arizona monsoon that’s still a long way off.

